The St. Joseph Health Department will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations onsite beginning at 1 p.m. July 1.
The vaccines will be offered in the clinic at Patee Market, 904 S. 10th St., Suite B, on a walk-in basis the release said. Vaccines will be available from 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Patients will be asked to remain in the lobby or main foyer for 15 minutes after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine for observation.
Pfizer vaccines will be administered. Anyone 12 and older can receive a vaccine free of charge.
