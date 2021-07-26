With the rolling averages for cases trending upward in Buchanan County, the St. Joseph Health Department has seen an increase in contact tracing.
Connie Werner, health department clinic coordinator, said staff has needed to assist their contact tracing crew.
“We’re making our greatest efforts. We’ve kept a very small contact-tracing-specific crew even past when the last height of cases was, that’s why we had to adjust our services here because again we have limited staff,” Werner said.
The health department reported Monday the COVID-19 positivity rate has increased to 15.95% in Buchanan County, with 198 new cases and three deaths recorded since last Thursday locally. There were 51 people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Mosaic Life Care as of Monday.
Werner said quarantine recommendations remain the same with the Centers for Disease Control recommending that individuals who are close contacts and not vaccinated should stay home for 10 days while vaccinated individuals do not need to quarantine.
In terms of vaccination, Buchanan County is at 22% of the population having received at least one shot. There will be a public vaccination event Thursday at the East Hills Shopping Center. Werner said that vaccination efforts come down to community responsibility and the vaccine is very accessible to get.
“It’s not that the vaccine isn’t available, and it’s not that there’s not multiple opportunities and multiple times for people to get it, it’s just that they’re not going to get it,” Werner said. “It does take the community to have accountability as well, instead of us walking up to you and begging you to take it.”
With the new statewide vaccine incentive program, Werner said health department officials are hopeful that people will consider getting shots. Missouri will be rewarding 900 people cash prizes and 180 people $10,000. For more on the MO VIP vaccination incentive, go to covidvaccine.mo.gov/win.
