Two years after the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in the area, falling case numbers have the St. Joseph Health Department moving away from daily virus updates starting April 1.
The decision comes as the number of positive COVID-19 cases is consistently below 10 each day and the positivity rate has remained under 5%.
St. Joseph Health Director Debra Bradley said the trend in the state and around the country is to shift to more of an endemic phase. Her agency will continue to track the virus to see if there is a spike or concern for a new variant, but after two years of prominence, it will become less of a daily focus.
“I anticipate that we will continue to track the number of cases of coronavirus that we have, at least for a while, but it won’t be to the level that we are calling people to say, ‘Hey you are a close contact’,” Bradley said.
After two years, Bradley said it is refreshing to see the numbers at a low point as it allows the department to shift its focus to other public health measures and disease prevention.
“Our nurses have been spread pretty thin with COVID, and so while they still did the outcomes for a lot of our grants, they still met the minimum guidelines, we have some grants and contracts that we would like to do more with,” Bradley said.
Bradley said if there’s a need to return to daily case updates and twice-a-week briefings, it will be circumstantial. There are no set numbers on daily cases that would initiate a return, she said.
“If there does become a risk to the community or a threat to the community, we will put that word out there and let people know what they need to step up,” Bradley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.