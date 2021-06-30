The St. Joseph Health Department is looking to boost Buchanan County's COVID-19 vaccination rate by finding new ways to make the vaccine accessible.
Buchanan is in the bottom portion of counties in Missouri when it comes to its COVID-19 vaccination rate. Only 20.9% of eligible residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while the state overall is at 44.4%.
Starting Thursday, the health department will be allowing people to walk in during clinic hours to get the vaccine at its Patee Market location, 904 S. 10th St. With cases again on the rise locally, Health Director Debra Bradley said she hopes there is an incentive for people to get vaccinated.
"I hope people are eager to get the vaccine and hopefully we can get these numbers back down because it's unsettling when the numbers go back up for many of us who are watching the virus," Bradley said.
With cases going up, hospitalizations have followed. Mosaic Life Care reported 24 COVID-19 patients at its St. Joseph campus on Wednesday. The number had been down to zero in April.
Bradley said the fact that the Delta variant of the virus has been found here is concerning as it is more transmittable.
"Having your vaccine and being fully vaccinated can prevent you from being identified as a contact, which you may not need to quarantine," Bradley said.
Bradley said she understands that the rhetoric regarding vaccination can sound repetitive but she hopes that people understand the severity of the situation.
"We are trying, we are doing everything in our power to push this vaccine out there," she said. "It's available at nearly every pharmacy. I've driven by a few of them that have signs out front that say walk-in vaccine available."
