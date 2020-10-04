There are multiple differences in deciding what type of quarantine should be observed by those who are impacted by COVID-19.

Those who test positive are supposed to stay at home in isolation for at least 10 days, according to officials with the St. Joseph Health Department. Those who are considered a close contact of someone who tested positive are recommended to go into a 14-day quarantine, even if they test negative.

"A person who tests person who tests positive or a person who is symptomatic and has been in close contact with a person who tested positive then has to isolate. They stay home and do nothing else," St. Joseph Health Director Debra Bradley said.

While close contacts of someone who tests positive are recommended to quarantine, they also are advised to wait a handful of days before going to get tested and may not need to get tested if no symptoms appear.

A close contact is considered someone who was within six feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes while that person potentially was contagious. Sometimes a close contact is not told to quarantine if he or she is an essential worker and isn't showing any symptoms, although if anyone shows symptoms or tests positive themselves they should quarantine.

According to the St. Joseph Health Department, Buchanan County now has an 18.35% positivity rate. Bradley said that is due to there being a lot of people testing positive and a lot of positive cases in St. Joseph.

"We want people to stay home, especially if they do have any of the symptoms, stay home and stay away from other people, wear your mask when you go out, wash your hands, all those standard things that we've been saying for months," Bradley said.

There will be a free community testing event where anyone can be checked in a drive-thru setting from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Krug Park. Registration is open for the event at www.health.mo.gov/communitytest or by calling 1-877-435-8411. There are about 300 tests available for the event.