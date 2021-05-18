The St. Joseph Health Department held their first evening vaccination clinic Tuesday.

The evening time, as well as the Pfizer vaccine being administered, allowed anyone over the age of 12 to receive the vaccine. One advantage for kids to receive the vaccine is that fully-vaccinated people do not need to quarantine if they come in close contact with someone who tests positive.

For some in attendance, it was a family affair. Fifteen-year-old Lance Peters and his 12-year-old sister Karina Peters went right after each other to get the vaccine.

"I am absolutely terrified of shots, but it was over in like a second," Katrina said. "It's going to be a relief not having to quarantine after everything."

Lance said he is excited to feel safer around family and not have to wear his mask.

"It just feels a lot better not having to wear a mask and feels a lot better, just knowing I'm safer from this virus that's been a problem," Lance said.

There will be three more vaccination clinics in the Civic Arena. The next one will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on June 1, followed by one from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 8 and the last one will be June 15 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Appointments can be made at signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/6270244045251540109/false#/invitation

St. Joseph Health Director Debra Bradley said she wants to continue to increase the number of people who get vaccinated and she was encouraged by the amount that showed up.

"We're really excited, and hopefully, they'll (the kids) be able to share that information with their friends about how easy it was to get and that everything went smoothly," Bradley said. "Hopefully it will increase the interest in giving the vaccine and that kids will be signing up to come in."