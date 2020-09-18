An emergency mask mandate has been in effect since Thursday and is already causing issues to enforce.

Thomas Beavers, an investigator with the St. Joseph Health Department, said this only works if everyone works together.

“It’s gonna be a learning curve and trying to get everyone on the same page,” Beavers said. "We've gotten complaints, it's started."

One issue they could see is no punishment for the person defying the mandate.

“Currently under this order there is no mechanism to give a ticket to an individual so it’s the business that gets the ticket currently. it may become something different down the line but right now it’s just the businesses that get the ticket,” Beavers said.

A mask is required anywhere inside where social distancing is not possible.

“If you are capable of spreading everybody out six feet you don’t have to have a mask. The second people get in, then that becomes unmanageable they have to switch over to masks,” Beavers said.

If a business is found to be defying the emergency order, the health department investigators will begin to give business owners tickets.

“We investigate and from that point, once it's determined, we try and get some education. Try and find out if they’re even willing to try and work at it. The worst case scenario is there’s a ticket involved. The general cost is decided by the judge but it can get up to $500,” he said.

Beavers said it won't stop at just one ticket if it comes to that.

“Once me or one of the inspectors writes you a ticket and we get another complaint and we go back out and we find you’re still in violation, it’s another ticket and it just continues to be other tickets until you get into compliance. That’s the mechanism we have currently, now as with everything, 2020, things change day to day but right now that’s what the rules say,” he said.

Beavers said people need to respect when a worker asks them to put a mask on.

“There is a monetary cost to them that they don’t want to get so it doesn’t help if someone’s yelling at some poor person that’s just doing their job. So that’s what we want to get out there. Everyone’s just trying to do the best they can in this situation,” Beavers said.

The emergency order went into effect on Thursday and will continue through the next 30 days.