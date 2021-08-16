The St. Joseph Health Department is not yet offering booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as staff await further guidance from the state.
St. Joseph Health Director Debra Bradley said government health regulators have indicated that those who are immunocompromised can receive the booster shot. She said her department is awaiting confirmation from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services regarding what illnesses or disorders this would directly relate to.
“It’s a pretty vague term and we’re waiting on guidance from the DHSS, so we’ve not proceeded with third-dose vaccines yet,” Bradley said.
Bradley said staff locally have been busy with a slight increase in interest in COVID-19 vaccinations as well as normal back-to-school immunizations.
“If (people) are anxious about it, they can always call their provider or call another vaccine provider like a pharmacy, but if they’re interested in coming to the health department, just sit tight and we’ll get more information.”
With the news regarding boosters being used for those who are immunocompromised, it is assumed the extra shots soon will be made available to the general public. Bradley said she believes the current setup can support the demand for people wanting a third dose.
“We do believe we have the infrastructure to meet the demand. If it turns out that it looks like we are needing to set up a clinic or something bigger, then we’ll definitely take that into consideration,” Bradley said.
Missouri DHSS officials did not return a request for comment on the booster doses before the close of business on Monday.
