A health official said there are more deaths due to COVID-19 in Clinton County than have been reported.

Blair Shock, Clinton County Health Department administrator, said there are 10 more COVID-19 deaths in the county than his office is able to report. He said this is due to a state reporting criteria that requires a PCR lab COVID-19 test to be performed on a person for a death to be counted as a coronavirus fatality. Many long-term care facilities have in-house rapid testing machines that signify to caregivers that a resident has COVID-19, but this test alone does not meet the requirements for a death to be contributed to the illness.

Shock said this type of underreporting is known across the state, but officials have opted to be diligent and accurate when attributing the cause of death to COVID-19.

“We know we’re undercounting COVID deaths. Some of the public seem to think that we’re inflating deaths, we know we’re undercounting because we would much rather be be very granular and accurate in terms of assigning a death,” Shock said.

The practice for labeling COVID-19 deaths across the state is the same. In Clinton County two, outbreaks at long-term care facilities have accounted for more than 50 deaths.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Clinton County has the highest rate of COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 residents in the state. The county currently has 59 officially counted COVID-19 deaths, according to Shock.

“This undercounting of deaths is not unique to us. All of the health departments in Missouri are aware it’s happening, but this is the criteria the state has decided to use in terms of determining whether a death is counted as a COVID death or not.”

The St. Joseph Health Department reports probable COVID-19 cases as well as confirmed cases. Shock said this would be difficult to sort for deaths and could also cause even more confusion to the public.

“When you look at it from an epidemiological, statistical, surveillance perspective, it’s kind of understandable as to why we have such a limited scope in terms of attributing death to COVID, but there’s a big asterisk with that,” Shock said.