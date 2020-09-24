Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley said he wants to deliver more COVID-19 relief funding to the area but isn't sure when that will be possible, because of political and bureaucratic hurdles.

Local governments throughout the state are still working to pass out the money from the $3 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, passed in March as the largest-ever federal stimulus.

"I tell you, I've talked to a lot of city administrators, a lot of mayors, a lot of folks who say ... 'The relief is there, but it's just not come to us,'" Hawley said. "And so I would just urge these county officials and others, to send that money on to the people who need it. It's been appropriated. It should be distributed."

So far, the Buchanan County Commission has set aside a little more than $5 million in federal money it received for the purpose of cushioning the COVID-19 revenue losses of various agencies and helping them to purchase equipment needed to fight the pandemic. The largest share of these payments, at $2.3 million, is assigned to the St. Joseph School District. The Buchanan County R-IV and Mid Buchanan R-V school districts split the second largest payment of about $790,000; some $120,000 also went to East Buchanan C-1 school district.

Under CARES Act auspices, the commission has also distributed dozens of grants, most about $5,000 in value, to local businesses and nonprofits. However, more money is sought on virtually every level, and members of Congress are operating on a virtual consensus that it should be provided: The question is how much, and to what end.

Hawley put the onus on Congressional Democrats, particularly those leading a filibuster at this time in the Senate, to help build a compromise bill that will deliver additional aid. Hawley has supported a $300 billion proposal, the Delivering Immediate Relief to America Act.

"In the Senate, they've got a 60-vote threshold (to pass)," Hawley said. "And they're they've locked us out right now so that we can't introduce anything. I think that's a big mistake. I think we can find common ground. On further relief. I think we ought to focus on getting people back to work and helping working families who've got kids at home due to COVID. That's what I would do. But right now the Democrats say, 'No ball.'"

Calls to Democratic members of the Missouri U.S. Congress delegation did not receive a reply by Thursday afternoon.