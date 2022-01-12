A new surge of COVID-19 cases is exposing shortcomings in the Biden administration’s testing initiative, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley said Wednesday.
Hawley, R-Mo., said he noticed difficulty in getting a test when he was in Missouri over the holidays and said the president should have been able to prepare for the surge in cases and have tests readily available.
“The Biden administration didn’t expand testing when they had the opportunity to do so, and it wasn’t as if they weren’t warned,” Hawley said. “We know that they were warned for months on end that there was likely to be a huge surge in cases, that the new variants of the virus are highly contagious.”
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services previously told News-Press NOW testing supplies for PCR tests are good but rapid testing machines are starting to see shortages. Hawley said Gov. Mike Parson has been doing a good job but the focus from Biden needs to be on testing and expanding treatment instead of shaming citizens for not getting the vaccine and forcing mandates.
“(What) Biden should have done in the last year is Operation Warp Speed for COVID treatments and to develop those and get them widely disseminated,” Hawley said.
Dr. Edward Kammerer, Mosaic Life Care’s incoming chief medical officer, said earlier this week that in the last year the hospital has had access to more treatment options. Kammerer listed vaccines, new oral medications that are available for mild disease, antibody infusion treatments for people outside the hospital with severe illness and other treatment plans for when a patient gets in the hospital as advances.
“We have many more weapons available, which are great. However, that also does require more staff to administer because there are more interventions that we can do,” Kammerer said.
