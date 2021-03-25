There are now two free options in Northwest Missouri for people who are unable to drive to a COVID-19 vaccination center.

Starting Monday, March 29, St. Joseph Transit buses will start giving free rides to people who are getting their vaccine within the city, according to Michelle Schultz, St. Joseph Transit general manager

OATS also is providing free rides for senior citizens in St. Joseph and anyone who is in Northwest Missouri and outside city limits. People are asked to book the appointment one or two days in advance by calling 816-279-3131, and OATS staff will confirm a time for pickup and return.

Jill Stedem, admin and development director for OATS, said they are working with public health officials to accommodate people who may be less mobile and need rides to vaccination appointments.

"We're offering nurses to be able to come on the bus and give vaccines to those who may not be able to get off the busses easily or may have mobility needs," Stedem said.

Stedem said they will give people plenty of notice regarding their pickup time and information about the route.

"We allow for a certain window or time frame whether it be just someone coming on the bus to give the shot or if they're going in a place where there might be multiple people," Stedem said.

Buchanan County currently ranks higher than only 10 other counties in Missouri in terms of percentage of the population receiving a first COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services vaccine dashboard. In Buchanan County, 13.7% of residents have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Statewide that number is at 23.3%.