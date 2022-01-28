As omicron storms on, COVID-19 tests and masks are becoming harder to come by, but the situation could improve as the government begins distributing them for free.
The federal government is allowing people to request up to four free at-home COVID tests for each household. People can order the COVID tests online at covidtests.gov.
While some health providers are charging a fee associated with the tests, at American Esoteric Laboratories - Eastridge, at 216 S. Woodbine Road in St Joseph, COVID tests are free, said Debra Bradley, health director for the city of St. Joseph.
“You do not have to have a doctor’s note and you do not have to have insurance,” she said.
The Biden administration recently announced that 400 million N95 masks will be sent to pharmacies and community health centers across the country by early February. Each person is allowed to receive three masks.
“The only providers that the federal government is utilizing to push the masks out in our community would be CVS, Hy-Vee and Walgreens,” Bradley said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cloth masks are not effective enough to protect against the highly contagious omicron variant. As guidelines change, it is important to stay informed.
“Things are changing on a regular basis and so checking back is a good idea," Bradley said. "Check the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website on a regular basis. They are constantly updating their information as well.”
For more information about where you can find free COVID tests and masks in St. Joseph, visit stjosephmo.gov or the City of St. Joseph Health Department on Facebook.
