With the COVID-19 booster shot becoming more available, a percentage of the population who are immunocompromised will need a fourth vaccine dose.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines currently outline that about 3% of people in the U.S. are those who needed three initial vaccine doses, as opposed to the traditional two, to get up to the necessary level of protection to fight COVID-19. Like many others, these people qualify for a booster dose, which would be their fourth shot, six months after their last original vaccination.
Connie Werner, St. Joseph Health Department clinic director, said this should not be confused with the three-dose process that includes a booster for many people.
“The thought process is that this is an additional dose, not a booster dose, and for those people specifically (who) do not reach the level of true protection that most other people would have received, we’re going to give you an additional dose to get you to the same level that most people get to. Then when booster doses come out, that becomes confusing,” Werner said.
Werner said supply is still good for vaccination, and she encourages people to continue to call around if they have a specific brand they are looking for.
“We always say if you have questions on your vaccine to contact your doctor because they’re going to be the ones that have the best knowledge of where you fit in the scheme of things,” Werner said.
Werner said that with the vaccine opening to children and people getting protected with the booster, the vaccines’ effectiveness is showing, and she is optimistic about the lack of a recent spike in cases and hospitalizations.
“I just hope we’re doing enough to keep us from doing this (spiking in cases) again,” Werner said.
