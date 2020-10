Four new COVID-19 related deaths in Buchanan County were reported by the St. Joseph Health Department today.

One of these deaths happened Thursday as a male in his 70s died. Three happened last month and were just reported to the health department. Of those three one was a man in his 90s, one was a male in his 70s and one was a female in her 80s.

Buchanan County now has 32 deaths according to the health department and a positivity rate of 18.25%.