Three new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday morning, and a fourth death in the afternoon.

In an email to News-Press NOW, St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray said the cases were all three males, with one male in his 90s with underlying health conditions, one in his 50s with underlying health conditions, and one in his 50s with no underlying health conditions.

The fourth individual was a man in his 70s, also with underlying health conditions.

The news comes as deaths in Buchanan County surge and six deaths were reported on Monday.

The new reported deaths put the total in Buchanan County at 75.