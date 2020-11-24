Northwest Missouri now has 107 beds available according to Missouri Department Health and Senior Services and internal calculations. This results in there being one bed per 2,523 people in Buchanan County.

The bed shortage as well as a staffing shortage across the state and country is causing the Missouri Hospital Association to work with hospitals such as Mosaic Life Care to try to maximize bed usage throughout the system.

Dr. Davin Turner, chief medical officer at Mosaic Life Care, said they have been used to hospitalizations being around 80 people and have adapted by opening up the fourth floor as a COVID-19 floor and expand when needed.

"We've kind of adapted to this as our kind of normal for what we would figure the next several weeks," Turner said. "Seeing some of the positivity rates, that number could go higher, and we are putting plans in place to adapt to that."

Mosaic has seen around a 33% positivity rate from those who they have tested. In Buchanan County there is a reported positivity rate of around 23% according to the St. Joseph Health Department.

Deaths are also spiking in the county. Three new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday morning, and a fourth death in the afternoon.

In an email to News-Press NOW, St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray said all four individuals were men, with in his 90s with underlying health conditions, one in his 50s with underlying health conditions, one in his 70s with underlying health conditions and one in his 50s with no underlying health conditions.

The new reported deaths put the total in Buchanan County at 75.

The staffing and bed capacity go hand and hand, and Missouri Hospital Association spokesperson Dave Dillon said you can't expand bed capacity when staffing is not available. This has caused hospitals to look at all options to bring more staff in and potentially having to run more thin. Turning patients away is not an option as the hospitals are required by federal law to take patients in and provide care, Dillon said.

"Nothing is off the table, we are having significant discussions with the Parson administration to figure out what the options are," Dillon said. "Options ranges from anything such as mobilizing military resources, tapping into the Veterans Administration system, looking at agency and traveling nurse type options, as well as even looking at international options for some of those key positions."

Turner said that Mosaic is currently talking to the MHA and has expressed being thin on nurses and other caretakers. He said the hospital is in the process to provide more intensive care unit beds and beds that can house COVID-19 patients. The hospital is currently working on adding 24 ICU beds to the third floor, which would work with the currently 21 ICU beds the hospital has.

"We do have other areas of the hospital that can and are used as overflow ICU spaces," Turner said. "We have our old ICU that we use now, as what we call a clipper unit, for our patients that are receiving outpatient cardiac care, we actually are able to flex into that space and utilize some of those rooms as ICU rooms."

As of Tuesday there are 92 COVID-19 patients within the Mosaic system. Five of those patients are in Albany, seven are in Maryville, and 80 are in St. Joseph. Of the 80 in St. Joseph, there are eight in the ICU, four of which are on ventilators, and there are 72 patients on either the fifth or fourth floor of the hospital.

Turner said Mosaic talks to regional hospitals in Northwest Missouri regarding how they can help each other maximize the beds within the region.

Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday afternoon that Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has added a new website to provide Missourians with information regarding the safety of the vaccines, research and production processes, and when they may be eligible for vaccination. The website will also offer additional functionality as vaccines become available, a news release said.

The new website is available at covidvaccine.mo.gov.

The St. Joseph Health Department sent out a news release Tuesday afternoon announcing a new method of contact tracing. The release said that, "Moving forward and for the foreseeable future, only cases and their household contacts will be called by health department contact tracers. Contact tracers will continue to collect information for the COVID-19 case file."

The release said the change is being made due to the heavy increase in COVID-19 cases, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Missouri DHSS adapting their guidelines because of the surge.