Four more Buchanan County residents have died of COVID-19 since Friday, the St. Joseph Health Department announced Monday.

The individuals were a man in his 80s, two women in their 80s and one woman in her 70s.

A total of 90 people in Buchanan County have now died of the novel coronavirus. The health department has recorded 272 new COVID-19 cases in the county since Friday as some regional hospitals are no longer transferring patients to Kansas City.

A total of 5,183 Buchanan County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.