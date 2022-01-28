Face coverings have long been the rule for all Missouri Western State University students indoors and within various campus places at Northwest Missouri State University. Each school indirectly answers on this to Gov. Mike Parson, who opposes all such mandates, but has not intervened.
Parson visited Northwest on Thursday to discuss the future of higher education with a roundtable of local leaders, but he took questions from the panel and the media, including on COVID-19 policy. As he has before, the Republican chief executive said he never will impose a mask or vaccine mandate across the state. He described each individual's response to the ongoing threat of the virus as a question of personal choice while celebrating that there are signs the virus is again subsiding in the region.
"This is a health-care issue, and we're getting to where we are plateauing in Missouri — thank goodness that we're there, and hopefully it's going to go down fairly quickly — but look, COVID-19 is not going away," Parson said. "And it's become a health-care issue. You're going to have to decide what's best for you, and your family, and the people around you."
Northwest junior Jordyn Casey believes Northwest's rules are not only justified but that they should be expanded, so that like at Missouri Western State University, everyone indoors must wear a mask. Asked about Parson's statement on personal decisions, Casey rejected that idea.
"My stepmom works in respiratory care for infants and the elderly, so she's seen so many things, and I wish people cared," Casey said. "Because there are people who don't have free choice. There are people on ventilators and then dying."
This debate has so far been one of words, not clashing policies. Broad rules for various collegiate campuses are set by the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development in accordance with state law. Parson appoints its leadership and also appoints each member of Missouri Western's Board of Governors and Northwest's Board of Regents. For the duration of the pandemic, citing Centers for Disease Control guidance, each board has approved rules typically proposed by a university president.
What has changed in the last month is that Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed dozens of lawsuits against school districts that impose mask mandates. No such action has been taken against public universities, although Schmitt has argued that compulsive mask mandates are unconstitutional. On Thursday, asked about Schmitt, Parson stated his view on the principle of face-covering rules.
"I think government needs to get out of the way, stop with the mandates and let the health-care arena do what they do best," he said.
Kelly Milichichi, a freshman at Missouri Western, knew about the campus-wide mandate there before she enrolled. Although some students she has talked to are tired of COVID rules, she said, the rule makes her feel happy and safe. Either way, she retains hope that this won't last forever and looks to the future.
"Having a mask mandate helps protect us all," she said. "So I would personally rather go to a school that has a mask mandate right now than not."
