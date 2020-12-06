Missouri lawmakers passed a $1.2 billion coronavirus aid package last week, but left behind another proposal by Republican Gov. Mike Parson to prevent lawsuits against health-care workers and businesses during the ongoing pandemic.

Parson in October called lawmakers back to work to give his administration approval to spend roughly $1.1 billion in federal funding to fight the coronavirus, in addition to some state taxpayer dollars. He then tacked on the lawsuit bill last month, before backing off last week.

"The governor is the only one who can put items on the special session agenda," said Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby. "He can add to it or he can take it away or reduce it."

Senators in response abandoned the lawsuit bill and went on to pass the spending package 23-1. The budget bill was perfected by the House first, with the upper chamber giving it a thumbs up Wednesday. The bill was cleanly passed and went to Parson’s desk for his signature.

About $752 million of the $1.2 billion bill is general coronavirus relief funding that needs to be spent by the end of the year.

"We're not coming back before the first of next year," said Hegeman, the Senate's Appropriations Chair. "So we needed to get this done to have the authority to commit those funds before the federal deadline."

The budget plan includes a $135 million federal grant for testing, contact tracing, lab equipment and data collection. Another roughly $97 million in federal funding is available for child support.

"Whether some those dollars will materialize or not is a different question," Hegeman said. "But if they do, we should have authority to be able to spend it for the end of the fiscal year, which would be June 30."

The items were all part of a supplemental budget to the fiscal year 2021 spending. Hegeman said his committee is eager to start working on the new 2022 budget.

"Typically the governor gives his budget recommendation near his State of the State address," he said. "So we will start working on it in January."

Hegeman said future supplemental budgets could not be ruled out regarding COVID-19.

"We are probably likely to see yet another supplemental budget," Hegeman said. "It should be much less than what we've done in the past with this supplemental budget."

The senator also said that legislation surrounding health-care workers and certain businesses being shielded from lawsuits during the pandemic will be front and center as lawmakers return to their "new" session in January. Several lawmakers already have filed similar bills to be considered.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.