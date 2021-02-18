Containment measures for COVID-19 appear to be having a big effect on a common seasonal illness -- the flu.

Last January, officials at Mosaic Life Care had seen close to 500 positive flu tests. This year, they have only had two positive cases for the illness.

Dr. Edward Kammerer said he believes it is truly remarkable that flu numbers are almost non-existent this year.

"Masks, hand hygiene -- these things work, they certainly work for the flu. Something is different, this should be peak flu season in the Midwest. It's amazing to only have had two cases in January," Kammerer said.

At the clinic level, Northwest Health Services medical professionals agreed the flu has been almost nonexistent this year, although they have seen other issues such as pneumonia, ear infections and sinus-related illnesses.

"In general, I have not seen any positive influence in cases yet, which is very striking," Rachel Lessor, Northwest Health Services nurse practitioner, said.

The effectiveness of masks has shown that in upcoming flu seasons it may be beneficial and necessary for individuals who have certain health risks to wear face coverings.

"You're going to have to evaluate for yourself whether that's something to contemplate in the future, as do you wear a mask through winter," Kammerer said. "At Mosaic, we're going to look at the statistics, we're going look at the numbers, and it's possible that we would consider a mask mandate for our caregivers across certain months of the winter."

Lessor said she believes masks are here to stay will continue to be effective for sicknesses like the flu.

"I think now they know that the mask can protect them against some of these viruses, at least lower their risk, so yeah, I think that the masks are here to stay," Lessor said.