People showed up and turned on their car lights and honked their horns to show appreciation for healthcare workers who have been taking care of COVID-19 patients Friday night at Mosaic Life Care.

The event took place from 6:35 p.m. to 7:15 pm., during the shift change as nurses and frontline workers started or ended their 12-hour shifts. The hospital also turned blue with blue lights to honor their hard work.

Mosaic's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Davin Turner said the pandemic has brought unprecedented times and they would not been able to provide the care they have if it would not be for those directly dealing with patients and working long hours.

"We can't thank them enough," Turner said. "And this is everyone that's here again, I've talked before nursing, the techs, dietary facilities, environmental services, everyone is working so hard and diligently, we just can't thank them enough for all the hard work that they are doing at this time."

The pandemic has caused strain on nurses and frontline staff and has provided long hours wearing personal protective equipment and lots of labor working with COVID-19 patients.

"This is new, and it's different, and just knowing that that's the case, this is trying for all of our caregivers from the standpoint of taking care of those patients day in and day out and being their family and their support system in these trying times where we have to limit visitors and and other support people that would be here for those patients," Turner said.

The event provided an opportunity for these caregivers to know they are appreciated.

"I think when you come to work every day, and you're working diligently, you know that you're appreciated, but do you really feel it, just knowing that folks will be here, sitting out here with their lights flashing, with these blue lights on our facility, it just reaffirms to them that the work they're doing is very much appreciated," Turner said.