Five Buchanan County residents lost their lives over the weekend to COVID-19, including a female in her 20s, the youngest person to die from the virus yet in the county.

The announcement of the deaths comes as hospitalizations fell from 82 at the Mosaic Life Care Hospital in St. Joseph on Friday to 78 on Monday.

Last week, Mayor Bill McMurray removed a medical exemption for wearing a mask in bars and restaurants, meaning members of the public must wear a mask at all times in those establishments except when eating and drinking.

The five deaths announced over the weekend bring Buchanan County's death toll to 70. Each of the people who died over the weekend had underlying health conditions, according to the St. Joseph Health Department.

A seven-day moving average of cases, provided to News-Press NOW by McMurray, shows cases are declining with an average of 52 new cases per day.

However, the 14-day average is still trending up.

