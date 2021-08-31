According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, a change has been made to a cause of death, indicating the first COVID-19 death in Kansas was in January 2020.
This falls three months before the first initial case of COVID-19 was indicated in Kansas or Missouri in March.
The KDHE COVID-19 death summary reported that an individual in Leavenworth County died Jan. 9, followed by a Hamilton County resident Jan. 15.
The CDC reports that five COVID-19 deaths occurred in January 2020.
State Rep. Dr. John Eplee, R-Atchison, serves the Kansas Legislature in southeastern Kansas. He is an active physician and said this new data suggests that COVID-19 was in the region earlier than originally thought.
Eplee said that he had been aware of many people bedridden with a virus that was not the flu in the winter of 2020.
“It just caused a question with many issues about the chronology of the virus and maybe even its origins, so it really has upset the applecart on the timeline of the virus,” Eplee said. “I and many of my colleagues have a lot more questions than we have answers right now.”
Eplee said he does not get behind COVID-19 conspiracy theories, but he believes some research needs to be done regarding the timeline of the virus.
“I will tell you this: We know this for a fact there were people getting sick in China in October of last year that were undiagnosed,” Eplee said.
The World Health Organization investigators stated 90 people were hospitalized in Beijing with coronavirus-like symptoms in October.
In Buchanan County, there have been no instances where coronavirus death cases have been reopened, according to medical examiner Dr. Adam Wineinger.
He said death cases do get reopened, and it is not uncommon. When dealing with COVID-19 death cases, a positive COVID-19 test is not necessarily needed to confirm.
“The criteria are just like any sort of infectious disease process, if they died from pneumonia that was caused from influenza, you just go down to the lowest common denominator ... and if it was pneumonia caused by the SARS virus, then they’re going to be classified as a COVID death,” Wineinger said.
There have also been examples where coroners have excluded writing COVID-19 as the cause of death on death certificates. An incident was reported where a coroner had done this in rural Macon County, Missouri, by the Kansas City Star earlier in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.