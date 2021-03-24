Masks are no longer mandated in St. Joseph, and on Wednesday some were dropping their face coverings where allowed while others continued to use them.

After city officials decided to end a rule requiring masks throughout St. Joseph this week, the decision on whether they need to be worn is now in the hands of individual businesses.

At East Hills Shopping Center people did not have to wear masks outside of the different stores, although many shops still were requiring them when individuals stepped inside.

Some people, such as Mark Martin, elected to still wear masks throughout the mall out of personal choice.

"I got COVID and it affected me for over three weeks. I wouldn't wish it on anybody, and I don't know how often you may be able to re-catch it," he said. "I will continue to wear the mask for other people's comfort and safety."

For others at the mall, the opportunity to drop the mask was taken by multiple people. Holly Dias said it was a chance to feel free within the facility.

"I think it's great that they've lifted the mandate," Dias said. "I see more people out now and I'm not against masks, I just don't have mine on today. I think it's good for people to get out and mingle with family and friends again."

Although masks are no longer mandated citywide, St. Joseph Health Director Debra Bradley said she still suggests people take mitigation seriously when going out.

"We at public health still encourage people to wear their mask, especially if they are at high risk or if they are going to be in close contact with people like in close quarters somewhere," Bradley said. "We also encourage people to keep using social distancing, wash their hands and stay home if you're sick."

Dr. Gary Clapp had been providing members of the St. Joseph City Council with numbers for rolling averages and said those figures have been going down for the last six weeks. He said he understands why the council made the decision, but he would have liked to see numbers from St. Patrick's Day and spring break come back first.

"The mayor made the decision based on the data he had, not necessarily looking into a crystal ball and looking out ahead and seeing potential danger," Clapp said. "I'm going to respect that decision. I disagree with it, but I'm going to respect it. I'm sure that if he sees a spike in cases again, he'll have to take appropriate actions."