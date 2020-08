The Nodaway County Health Department announced a woman in her 80s is the first COVID-19 related death in the county.

The department said the woman was hospitalized before she died from the virus.

Nodaway county currently has 257 confirmed COVID-19 cases according to a press release and there are currently 65 active cases.

The health department said in the release they strongly encourage the public to practice social distancing as there is increased community transmission.