President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that larger commercial businesses would need to meet Occupational Safety and Health Administration COVID-19 vaccination requirements by Jan. 4.
These vaccination requirements would require either all employees to be vaccinated or have weekly tests. In Northwest Missouri, there is concern that this will force businesses into financial strain and a declining workforce in a situation that has already been tight.
State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, said that this is an overreach of government power and believes it will have an adverse impact.
“It’s an abuse of executive power by Joe Biden,” Luetkemeyer said. “I’ve already heard from several business owners in our area this morning who are concerned that this new Joe Biden mandate will crush their businesses, and I think what you may see is a lot of employers who are unable to afford to pay for weekly testing.”
The St. Joseph Area Chamber of Commerce has seen immediate concern regarding businesses in the area with the short turnaround to get employees vaccinated.
“I think it’s a critical time right now, and trying to get people back to work, some people are still not vaccinated, and implementing new rules is going to be tough facing that Jan. 4 timelines,” said Christy Arthur, St. Joseph Area Chamber of Commerce director of workforce development.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that he was filing suit against the OSHA mandate.
“I know there is going to be other Republican attorney generals across the country who are going to be joining in that lawsuit to block the vaccine mandate,” Luetkemeyer said.
State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, said he agrees with Luetkemeyer. Although it is more of a federal issue, he said it will be fought in the courts.
“I do think it would hurt our workforce, and we’re struggling to find people to fill jobs now,” Hegeman said.
Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, said in a release that this vaccine mandate is attacking heroes, especially those who serve in the armed forces.
