The Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old Friday afternoon, and the shots are set to be available to the public as early as next week.
This move pushes the process further along, as the next step will be the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Board meeting Tuesday, with a recommendation for the public likely coming after.
The St. Joseph Health Department has preordered the special Pfizer dose for children, which is smaller and separate from the original Pfizer vials used for teens and adults. Doses from the original Pfizer vaccine should not be used on children.
"We do plan to offer it at our walk-in clinic. To us, it's no different than any other vaccine that we were offering," Connie Werner, St. Joseph Health Department clinic director, said.
Werner said her department does not have any specific mass clinics for younger children set up yet and most likely will continue to provide the vaccine in the walk-up hours when the health department is open so staff can continue to provide other services.
"At this time, we don't plan to have an external event," Werner said. "(That) doesn't mean that won't change, but currently for a sustainable model we will have it offered in the office."
Werner said the expansion of the vaccine to a younger age group is especially welcome now because unlike with the original strain of COVID-19, the delta variant has impacted children.
"(With) the delta variant, you have definitely seen a change in demographic. It has hit the younger age range," Werner said.
The health department will be posting on Facebook when vaccines are available for children in the 5 to 11 age group. Flu shots and the original Pfizer adult vaccine are now available for those who are interested.
