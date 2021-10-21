The Food and Drug Administration has now authorized the booster vaccine for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, although there is still another step to take before boosters can actually be administered.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will need to authorize and make a formal recommendation regarding the Moderna and J&J booster vaccines, which is the last step before pharmacies and doctors can start providing the booster.
Though COVID-19 booster shots have received authorization, not everyone qualifies yet. For the J&J booster, you need to be 18 or older. With the Moderna booster, which is only a half dose, the requirements are similar to the Pfizer vaccine in that you need to be 65 and older, have a preexisting condition or work in a high-risk setting.
Those who initially received a J&J shot should get their booster two months after their initial vaccination. People who received Moderna and Pfizer, however, should get their booster six months after their second dose.
Connie Werner, St. Joseph Health Department clinic director, said its staff has been giving the Pfizer vaccine, but they do not know if they will order the Moderna vaccine for eventual booster shots in fear of having to throw out vaccines due to low demand.
"We also don't want to have so much (vaccine) that we end up wasting a lot, so I think that will be an internal conversation to see what's the most efficient way to offer vaccines," Werner said.
Although some might prefer to stick with the same brand of vaccine for every dose, the FDA has now authorized "mixing and matching," meaning that people can receive any brand of booster, no matter what brand their initial vaccination was.
"You might need to go to a site that has the booster dose that you want. You don't need to go to the same place that you originally got the vaccine," Werner said.
The CDC advisory committee is supposed to meet before the week is over, and if the committee signs off, Moderna and J&J boosters could be administered in the coming days.
Werner suggests, however, that people wait for the CDC approval before going out to get the vaccine, as the clinic won't be able to provide them until then.
"I think that the main thing would be just please do get your booster if you qualify," Werner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.