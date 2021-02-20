Pharmacy doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that are not being used in long-term care facilities are being rerouted to others who need them.

A federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens allowed the pharmacies to vaccinate residents and workers in long-term living facilities.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said the extra available doses from pharmacies will go towards healthcare workers in the state. Currently the state plans on using more than 30,000 extra vaccine doses from Walgreens specifically.

“In looking at the allocation with Walgreens and we asked for approximately 33,000 doses and some change,” Dr. Adam Crumbliss, director of the division of community and public health at the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said. “What we were asking for was the ability to vaccinate 16,000 Missourians right away and not let the doses sit.”

When the CDC made allocations for long-term living facilities, the bed count for each facility was used rather than the actual number of people wanting the vaccine, meaning there are extra doses not being used on Missourians.

“They anticipate a third dose round being finalized in late March or early April. We did want to reclaim those doses as quickly as possible to be used soon,” Crumbliss said. “With the variant COVID strains, to some degree vaccinating citizens is a race against the variants.”

CVS and Walgreens have been cooperatingwith the state to make sure vaccine doses are being used efficiently.

In a statement, CVS Health told News-Press NOW, “Missouri Governor Mike Parsons’ decision to transfer vaccines from the long-term care pharmacy partnership to other vaccine providers in the state helps ensure these valuable doses are put to best use, as other governors have done. We look forward to continuing to partner with the state on this important initiative and to complete vaccinations at our more than 600 long-term care partner facilities where residents and staff are eager to return to normalcy.”

In St. Joseph, the vaccination process is going smoothly, according to health department officials. Debra Bradley, the department’s director, said the city is trying to show the state that it is able to receive and distribute vaccine doses quickly.

“I have informed the state that we would be interested in receiving more vaccines so we can partner with the community clinic further and get everybody that wants to be vaccinated and do it in a timely manner,” St. Joseph Health Department Director Debra Bradley said.

Bradley also said there are some health-care workers who informed her department they had not yet received the vaccine and would like to get it.

“We were surprised to hear how many independent health-care workers we have in the Buchanan County area,” Bradley said. “So we had published a survey if you are in the health-care field and are interested in receiving the vaccine to let us know. We got a very positive response from providers interested in receiving the vaccine.”

On the state level, where those extra doses are going is not set in stone. Crumbliss did say that the state currently is expediting the shipping process of those vaccines to make sure they get used right away. He added that the state would use these doses to focus on low-income and minority groups.