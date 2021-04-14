The Emergency Rental Assistance Program, made possible by the U.S. Department of Treasury, will begin accepting applications from Missouri and Kansas residents.

With $25 billion available to assist renters who are unable to pay their rent and utility bills, Evergy will help facilitate these financial relief resources to the Missouri and Kansas rental customers they serve by allowing them to access financial help tabs on its website in order to apply.

“What they can do is apply for this specific program and the agencies that are managing this money for the Department of Treasury go back and they’re going to take any debt that has been incurred as of April 1 of 2020 to current and they’re going to take care of that. The amount of money that could help a person could be in the thousands,” said Maria Lopez, manager of customer affairs for Evergy.

Evergy’s website also will provide information on who will qualify for the rental assistance program. To qualify for financial assistance, people must be renting their primary residence, have at least one individual in the household receiving unemployment benefits and a household estimated income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income based on county or household size. For reference, according to the U.S. Census Bureau from 2019, the median household income for a Buchanan County residence is $51,916.

Evergy’s moratorium on service disconnection will end on May 2. However, the company is encouraging customers to seek limited emergency funds available for pandemic relief, whether they are renters or homeowners, from programs such as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or the Economic Relief Pilot Program.

“We have some specific Missouri programs where customers could receive credit on their monthly bills as long as they’re current or current on a payment arrangement. Using these two programs hand-in-hand would work perfectly together,” Lopez said.

The application deadline for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program review is Sept. 30.