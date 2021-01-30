Put yourself in the shoes of the teenage girl working concessions at a high school hockey game.

It seems like a nice enough gig. A chance to get out of the house, see your friends and make a little money. Then, at intermission, a woman walks briskly to the concession stand, steam practically pouring from her ears.

This job is about to get a little less ideal.

“Who’s running this (expletive) show?” she asks the teenager.

That would be April Wyatt, the rink manager.

What happens next is about 11 minutes of a hockey mom yelling at the Bode Ice Arena manager, as employees pace nervously and a uniformed, off-duty sheriff’s deputy hovers nearby. The woman, who was from Kansas City, decried what she viewed as a lack of COVID-19 safety measures at a high school game, but in doing so she gets within inches of the manager, who remains calm. Kids wait patiently behind her — far behind her — for nachos and pop.

Finally, the deputy intervenes, the players return to the ice and the verbal exchange, which was caught on surveillance footage, comes to an end.

“It was intense,” said Chuck Kempf, the city’s director of parks, recreation and civic facilities. “There’s no question we have that once in awhile.”

The fans at the ice rink were within the local guidelines for masks and social distancing, Kempf said, but the woman felt those measures were lacking compared to the stricter requirements in Kansas City. Kempf said attendance for the Jan. 22 game was higher than anticipated, so some changes were made regarding occupancy at future contests.

But the issue here isn’t the rules for masks, occupancy or social distancing, all of which generate legitimate debate in the public sphere. These rules are enacted by elected leaders and public health departments, but it’s the on-site managers or part-time clerks who are often the first point of contact on these contentious requirements.

The issue is why people can’t be a little nicer when venting to someone who probably didn’t write the emergency declaration.

“We’re respectful and cordial to the people that we’re trying to get to,” Kempf said. “I don’t think they’re always that way back. It is a challenge.”

Those who work in the service sector know that angry customers are part of the job. The coronavirus, though, can take the intensity to a different level.

“For the most part, the community is pretty responsive,” said Chad Price, director of collective bargaining and retail services for the United Food and Commercial Workers in Kansas City. “I have had situations arise where customers are pretty hell-bent on not wearing a mask. Things can get a little sideways.”

It works both ways. Sometimes a customer gets angry about having to wear a mask, viewing it as an infringement on personal freedom. Luann Vasut, manager of The Fort western store in St. Joseph, said some customers may have grumbled early on, but most have become accustomed to masks, or at least aren’t taking it out on the staff.

“When it started out, yes,” she said, “but not really now. Everybody seems to be OK.”

Others may feel that the safety measures aren’t going far enough, putting the public at risk. Vasut recalls one customer who expressed strong displeasure at another customer who didn’t wear a mask for medical reasons.

It doesn’t just happen in person. On Facebook, mask-shamers took issue with football fans who were photographed eating and drinking at a St. Joseph bar during the Chiefs game. That bar, however, was operating within city guidelines and there was much that wasn’t known, like whether those at the bar were in the same family, worked together in close proximity or had recently been tested.

Angry interactions are not unique to St. Joseph. In Portland, Oregon, the city’s mayor was confronted by a man who felt he should have worn a mask while dining out. The mayor responded with a spritz of pepper spray in the man’s direction.

Price, with the UFCW Union that represents some grocery workers in Missouri, said angry customers are probably a small part of the overall challenge for grocery and retail workers during the pandemic. He said it’s time people recognize not just the aggravation, but the hazard those workers encounter on a daily basis so others can eat or just have fun watching a hockey game.

“They’re out on the front lines, taking care of customers,” he said.