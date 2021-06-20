Even though COVID-19 is not gone, the panic buying and stockpiling of personal protective equipment locally might just be.
Not long after COVID-19 hit, orders of PPE were overwhelming. But, there was a need to get that to all corners and agencies of the state. St. Joseph Emergency Manager Bill Lamar and members of the city's fire department have traveled to and from Jefferson City almost a dozen times to receive orders.
But much more ground was covered once they got back to St. Joseph with the supplies.
"We would go down to Jefferson City and get our allotted amount and bring it back to the area, and from here in St. Joe, we distributed it to the 15 counties of Region H," he said. "That goes out to about 50 law enforcement and about 80 fire agencies throughout our region. We didn’t go to each individual one but we’d go to the different corners of our region and they would then distribute it locally."
The large stockpiles were picked up and needed to be separated and packaged for each location.
"It was tough but we had the folks at the Civic Arena that gave us the facility to bring it in and then they helped package it for distribution and, keep in mind, everybody was locked down so when we tried to deliver most of the agencies or entities were closed up," he said. "That made it a little bit more of a logistical mess. But they were definitely glad to see it come and have it available."
Lamar said that when disasters happen, it takes time to recover. When COVID-19 hit, work on federal and local river disasters the past few years had to be put on hold or passed off.
Now with PPE distributions coming to an end, Lamar wants to catch up on completing detail of other disasters and get out into the community.
"It’d be nice to get caught up a little bit and then the big part of emergency management is basically getting out and networking, not only with other emergency personnel but with the community and the different agencies and that would be really good to get back to doing that," he said. "And I really haven’t had a chance to do that since I took the position so really looking forward to that."
Lamar said he is thankful for the collaborative efforts to get supplies around the region as well as help from community members who helped with packaging and aiding the other disasters.
