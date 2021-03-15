Some of St. Joseph’s most vulnerable residents received COVID-19 immunizations Monday in an effort to stop the spread of the illness among a group that often lacks access to medical care.

The vaccines were given to 36 homeless individuals with chronic conditions at the Crossing Ministry Outreach, which is located next to Community Action Partnership’s Emergency Shelter.

John Hamilton is staying at the emergency shelter, and he got the Moderna version of the vaccine from a Buchanan County EMS paramedic.

“It didn’t hurt,” Hamilton said. “They were very friendly.”

He plans to return for his booster shot in a few weeks.

Linda Bahrke is the community vaccine coordinator for Mosaic Life Care. She oversaw the clinic at the Crossing, which was a collaboration between the county, city and Mosaic Life Care.

“Many of the (homeless) live in shelters, or you know, in groups on the street,” Bahrke said. “So getting to them quickly, as quickly as is allowed, is something that we feel is important for the community.”

The first dose of the Moderna vaccine is about 80% effective in preventing COVID-19, and it increases to about 94% after a booster shot given about four weeks later. However, all of the vaccines currently available do not provide protection instantly. An effective immune response takes at least a week or two to build up after receiving the vaccine.

Representatives from CAP, Community Missions, InterServ and Northwest Health Services were at the facility Monday to either drop off individuals or check on their well-being.

Besides getting the vaccine, individuals also received a warm breakfast, coffee and a backpack with hygiene supplies, according to Crossing Executive Director Danny Gach.

“We’ve had a lot of churches, different organizations pack the backpacks for us,” Gach said. “Hygiene products and all kinds of stuff like that — Band-Aids and toothpaste.”

All of the homeless individuals living with a chronic condition made appointments to get their booster shot in a few weeks.

“Just want to thank all the other agencies that come down, there’s like five or six different agencies and the nurses and the EMS,” Gach said.