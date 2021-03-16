The vaccination clinic at the East Hills Shopping Center saw a new tier come through Tuesday.

Of the around 1200 total doses administered, many were first doses for those in tier 3 of Phase 1B which includes educators, utility workers, communications infrastructure workers and manufacturers.

Workers from the St. Joseph School District were happy to receive the vaccine and called it an essential safeguard in administering quality in-person education.

Lara Gilpin, principal at Spring Garden Middle School said she was very excited to get her vaccine and see her other colleagues at the clinic getting their vaccine.

"I just think it (the vaccine) helps with another layer of protection and safety and security for us," Gilpin said.

In Buchanan County just over 11% have received the vaccine and health officials are wanting people to continue to sign up for the vaccine if they are in the current open tiers. There also will be a mass vaccination site Friday at the East Hills Shopping Center vaccination clinic starting at noon. The mass vaccination site is ran by the state and is separate from appointments originally booked through Mosaic Life Care. Signups for the mass vaccination event can be made at covidvaccine.mo.gov/events

Donita Swafford, kitchen manager at Carden Park Elementary in St. Joseph, said they continue to follow precautions for COVID-19 but she is excited for a time when she can see the kids smiles again and have that extra layer of security.

"You try to make sure that you sanitize everything and you try to use good hygiene with washing your hands but you just never know if everyone else has used that precaution," Swafford said.

Jennifer Koch, a nurse at Lafayette High School also has been working and helping with vaccines in St. Joseph. While she already received her vaccine, she said it was amazing to see her colleagues get vaccinated.

"I'm super excited, especially since the CDC just let out the newest recommendations that said, 'if two people have been fully vaccinated, they can hang out together, no masks, no social distancing,'" Koch said.

Koch said this will provide some relief as she and the staff have worked hard to ensure every single COVID-19 case is documented and handled through the school.