The Downtown Library, 927 Felix St., will be closed until at least Saturday, Feb. 20, due to employee exposure to COVID-19. The branch will need to remain closed longer if additional staff members test positive.

Library services will continue at the other three branches of the St. Joseph Public Library. No services will be available at the Downtown Library. Patrons who have items on reserve will be contacted so the pick-up library may be changed or the pickup date extended.

For questions, contact Library Director Mary Beth Revels at 816-232-4038 or mrevels@sjpl.lib.mo.us