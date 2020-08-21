With more people home because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office say there has been an increase in domestic disturbances.

Domestic violence shelters, like the YWCA in St. Joseph, are doing their part to make sure victims still receive the support they need.

“A common tactic abusers use to maintain power and control over their victim is isolation,” said Kim Kempf, victims services director at the YWCA. “With the pandemic, isolation is kind of promoted in a lot of ways. It's been kind of the perfect storm for individuals who are living in a home where there's a violent individual.”

From February to today, Matt Hufford, an investigator with the sheriff’s office's criminal investigation division, said the department has seen a 10% increase in domestic disturbance calls compared to the same time last year. There also has been a 16% increase in general disturbance calls, he said.

“People that would generally be at work during those times, they're working from home,” Hufford said. “You're around people more often. But now people are also noticing more things as well. You might look out the window and see something that doesn't appear to be right and then we would get called.”

The YWCA offers housing for abuse victims, but capacity there has been decreased for social distancing safety. Typically the organization is able to fill 19 rooms with a total of 45 beds. Now, individuals are required to have their own room, so the shelter can only house about 20 people.

This situation has forced the YWCA to find unique ways to reach and support victims of domestic abuse.

“We have added the ability to do some telehealth with our counselors,” Kempf said. “Out of these challenges, sometimes you find opportunities. Sometimes it's difficult for folks to come to us. They may not have transportation, they may not have childcare, so adding that telehealth capacity has been a good thing and something that we'll continue to do beyond the pandemic.”

The YWCA also has received funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development for rapid rehousing, which allows the organization to provide renter's assistance to victims who fled an abusive relationship and are now homeless.

Before the pandemic, the YWCA filled almost every bed. Now, many beds sit empty. The shelter also has seen a decrease of hotline calls.

“Our numbers have been down some, but I don't think that's really reflective that the issue has lessened during this time,” Kempf said. “I think it's actually the opposite. It's been a trying time for everyone, but especially for people who are really vulnerable.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the YWCA hotline at 1-800-653-1477.