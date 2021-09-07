A local infectious disease doctor is advising those with COVID-19 against using a controversial drug to treat the illness.
Dr. Scott Folk of Mosaic Life Care said ivermectin, which is used to eliminate parasites and head lice in humans, shouldn't be taken to fight COVID-19. He said there is no evidence at this point presented by the Food and Drug Administration or the Infectious Disease Society of America that it works to treat the coronavirus.
Folk said there are nine treatments for COVID-19 that have been deemed effective by the FDA. He said the phenomenon of people taking ivermectin, which also is used as a livestock dewormer, started when the drug inhibited the virus in a test tube. However, the quantity needed to reduce COVID-19 in a human would exceed recommended dosage by a high amount and could bring dangerous side effects.
"In order to achieve the blood levels necessary to inhibit the COVID-19 virus, the dose would have to be up to 100-fold higher than approved for human use," Folk said. "That, in turn, can lead to unwanted adverse effects or toxicities."
Folk said he is not aware of any people who have been admitted to Mosaic with ivermectin side effects.
However, several people have been treated in Missouri emergency rooms after taking it. Dr. Steven Brown told KMOV-TV that cases of ivermectin toxicity have occurred at Mercy hospitals across the state. Brown is a virtual care physician for Mercy.
“People who are relying upon ivermectin and remaining unvaccinated are under a tremendous false sense of security,” Brown said. “I have seen people with ivermectin toxicity in the emergency room from taking the animal formulation. I’ve seen people who relied on ivermectin to prevent themselves from getting COVID who are on ventilators and who have died."
A Mercy spokesman on Tuesday said he didn't have any further information about the number of illnesses involving ivermectin.
This week, the American Medical Association and two pharmacist groups urged physicians, pharmacists and other prescribers to warn patients against using ivermectin.
Folk said the FDA is the gold standard for medical information, and for now, people should not look to use ivermectin unless it is approved or in a specific trial.
"There are studies that are being done to look more carefully at if there might be a niche role, if you will, for ivermectin in certain COVID patients in certain situations, but that is still a matter of ongoing research," Folk said. "The bottom line is nobody should be getting ivermectin for prophylaxis or treatment of COVID outside a clinical research trial."
Folk said antibody infusion treatment is one good option for those who are battling COVID-19 and looking to stay out of the hospital. He added the COVID-19 vaccine is still the best option regarding prevention and reducing the severity of disease, and he is surprised people who are skeptical of the vaccine aren't questioning the use of ivermectin.
"For a lot of folks, the pace of the pandemic is pushing them harder and they don't have time to get the answers they're looking for before they tried to make the decision with the vaccine," Folk said. "Certainly, though, the vaccine is the best thing that we have to prevent COVID."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
