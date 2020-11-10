Seeing trash on roadways and in empty lots is something people are accustomed to, but in the last several months disposable masks can be seen laying around town, adding to the litter problem.

“The main thing is that it is just like any other plastic material, plastic bottles, grocery bags,” David Hoover, regional resource supervisor of the Missouri Northwest Regional Conservation Department, said. “Over time in the environment they will break down into small particles that then can be ingested by wildlife, especially aquatic wildlife.”

Mask litter does not even have to be intentional to end up in the wrong places. If trash bags are not fully secure or they rip, there is a chance that the waste can end up on the ground.

Recycling ay not be a good option for masks. Hoover encourages disposable masks to be thrown in the trash rather than reused.

“Even though these are plastics, you don’t want to recycle these because by the nature of them they can clog up and jam recycling machines,” Hoover said. “Another thing you can do is cut the loop (on the mask) before you throw them (away). The strings can be harmful to animals like fish or turtles by getting around shells or necks.”

Many disposable masks end up in the local landfill. In St. Joseph, the superintendent of solid waste and recycling said he has not noticed difficulties with masks.

“As far as we are concerned, that does not have any impact whatsoever on us -- our machines are 115 thousand pounds so it doesn’t really notice masks.,” Rod McQuerrey said.

There are no logistical problems with the masks as long as they are in trash bags, McQuerrey said.

“Put them in the trash. That is the best place for them,” McQuerrey said. “Just in general you don’t want them laying around more than any other trash. No one wants trash laying around the place.”

Cloth masks are popular since the beginning of the pandemic and they also lower the use of the disposable masks.

“Use those cloth masks and try having two or three available. Hopefully that prevents one-time use of disposables,” Hoover said. "That will reduce the risk to wildlife and environmental issues like water contamination.”

Hoover said cloth masks pose less of a threat for wildlife because they break down easier and do not possess the chemicals the plastic masks have. Plastic waste is already an issue for wildlife and the pandemic highlights again to be careful with disposing of plastic material.