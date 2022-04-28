FILE - Ilana Diener holds her son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial in Commack, New York, on Nov. 30, 2021. On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Moderna asked U.S. regulators to authorize low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 6, a long-awaited move toward potentially opening shots for millions of tots by summer.
Children from birth to 5 years old are the last group to qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine, but the shot looks to be on the way.
Moderna is working to be the first to offer the COVID-19 vaccine for the youngest American children, asking the Food and Drug Administration Thursday to clear two low-dose shots for babies, toddlers and preschoolers.
Moderna said two child doses were about 40% to 50% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19, which is not a home run, but for many parents, any protection would be better than none.
The Pfizer vaccine for this age group is still behind, and there has been some inclination that the FDA may wait to approve both at the same time. St. Joseph Health Director Debra Bradley said kids are getting COVID-19, especially due to the omicron variant, and protecting them from hospitalization or severe illness is important.
"They are still at risk of getting COVID and getting a severe disease from COVID," Bradley said. "With the omicron variant, we found that younger children were more at risk, so it is important that if this vaccine is approved, that parents consider the vaccine for their children to protect them from future outbreaks of the virus."
Bradley said she thinks some families will be interested in the vaccine for the youngest children, but they did not see the uptick in vaccinations for children 5- to 12-year-olds that they were expecting.
COVID-19 cases in Buchanan County have leveled out, but Bradley said she foresees a yearly vaccine or something of the sort will be important.
"Anytime a person can get a preventative vaccine, we want them to do that," Bradley said. "It protects themselves and protects their family, their community, their coworkers."
