Increased cleanliness has been pushed since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but there are several key areas in workplaces and public spaces that can be hidden hotspots for germs.

This is true for more than just COVID-19, and Nancy King, a health educator for the St. Joseph Health Department, said high-traffic surfaces like doorknobs and elevator buttons are especially likely to carry germs from influenza or the common cold.

“Those are some common places that you would see,” she said. “Breakroom tables and chairs, vending machines and things like that could be places that you could pick up germs.”

It is important to regularly clean areas that have frequent traffic. King said she is seeing a difference in the community and she attributes the change, in part, to how mindful people are of COVID.

“We’ve become more aware of how viruses spread,” she said. “In our efforts to reduce the spread of coronavirus, we are likely also reducing the spread of some of the other germs, you know, bacteria, viruses and things that are out there. We’re cleaning more often, washing our hands, social distancing and frequently sanitizing surfaces that are commonly touched.”

Homes remain some of the likeliest places for people to get sick, King said.

“Where it hasn’t really changed is in our homes with our family and friends and loved ones, where we may not be practicing quite all of those safety measures,” she said. “But in the workplace, I think it has helped us to become more aware of how to behave in such a way so that we’re not spreading germs.”

Cutting down on the transmission of germs at home can be difficult because it's a more personal setting but there often are family members or friends visiting from other areas instead of living in the same environment every day, she said.

More people are getting flu vaccines this season than in years past, King said. Flu season can vary by community, and St. Joseph area's season already is nearing its halfway point.

“Every flu season is different,” she said. “Typically we see our flu season peak, you know, between January and March, usually one of those time periods is when we’ll see it peak, but I know flu activity has been lower this season."