Mosaic Life Care has reported 51 people are now hospitalized with COVID-19, 49 in St. Joseph and two in Maryville as of Monday morning.

Hospitalizations in St. Joseph are up by seven from 42 on Friday, a 17% increase.

According to a statement from Joey Austin, public information officer for the hospital, elective surgeries continue at this time.

There is no information on whether or not another floor has been opened, which hospital officials have previously stated would happen when they have 48 patients.

As explained prior, the fourth floor would be opened up in the event of increased patients and would require an additional use of a unit that has negative pressure capabilities.