Hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 reached another record high in the region Monday, with a total of 51 people reported in treatment at Mosaic Life Care facilities.

According to Mosaic officials, 49 people were hospitalized on the St. Joseph campus Monday, a jump from the previous high of 42 on Friday, a 17% increase. An additional two people were reported to be patients at Mosaic's Maryville location.

Also on Monday, the City of St. Joseph Health Department confirmed an additional two deaths since Friday. Both were females with underlying health issues, one in her 40s and another in her 70s.

Last Friday, Mosaic officials stated the another floor could be opened if the initial COVID unit on the fifth floor of the St. Joseph facility exceeded its 48-patient capacity. Joey Austin, public information officer for the hospital, said Monday that officials are looking at plans to open a second unit on the hospital's fourth floor should the need arise. That decision would be based on information from possible discharges, admissions and staffing, she said.

Mosaic officials previously explained that the fourth floor would be opened up in the event of increased patients that require use of a unit that has negative-pressure capabilities. Austin said Monday that other services at Mosaic are not being impacted by the increased number of COVID-19 patients and that elective surgeries are continuing at this time.

In a video posted on the hospital's Facebook page Friday, Dr. Davin Turner, Mosaic Life Care chief medical officer, said other parts of the hospital are being used to house COVID-19 patients.

"You will see us utilizing this extra space in our E.R. as we did early on in the COVID pandemic. This allows [our] caregivers to be able to triage and place folks that are coming here to receive their care in a more rapid fashion," Turner said.

Turner went on to say that the hospital still is able to accept all patients at this time.

"I want to reassure everyone that we are here and available to you to provide you with this care. It would be very important to not delay care, because the number of positive patients in the community with COVID has gone up," Turner said. "Again, as a facility we are able to accept patients and we are not turning patients away."