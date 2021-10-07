The rolling averages for COVID-19 cases have continued to trend downward in Buchanan County, but after looking at the trend last year, local health experts are concerned about the possibility of another spike.
The 14-day, 10-day and seven-day rolling averages for COVID-19 cases are down. But after being in a similar decline last fall, some are worried about an increase in cases approaching.
It was in November last year that Mayor Bill McMurray instituted a 90-day mask mandate due to cases spiking. Dr. Gary Clapp, a Missouri Western chemistry professor who tracks average cases in Buchanan County, said that there is potential for a spike to come.
"In November we spiked with the highest number we've seen on a daily basis, if you throw out any of those we had early on with Triumph and the other manufacturing organizations that had people in a very tight situation," Clapp said.
Clapp said there have been times when the virus has bucked what he expected, as he has been surprised that the cases have gone down with relatively low vaccination rate and lack of mask usage.
"The peaks started last August during the hottest part of the year and the biggest humidity part of the year ... that did surprise me. What doesn't surprise me on the other end of that, once we started going inside we had a continued spike," Clapp said.
St. Joseph Health Director Debra Bradley said the health department messaging has remained the same: They want people to get vaccinated and be aware of where they are going when they are sick.
"We don't want people sick, and we don't want all people in the hospital, and if each individual person ... every time the virus infects a new person, there is a chance of the virus mutating, and we don't know what the next mutation may bring," Bradley said
Clapp said there will also be questions on the effectiveness of the vaccine as people move indoors and the transmission increases and possible variants form.
