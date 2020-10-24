The picture of who will be first in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available became more clear this week.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has released a detailed COVID-19 strategy for how the vaccine will be distributed throughout the state.

The plan looks to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines and has tiers in which will the vaccine will be distributed, the first being to long-term care facilities and medical workers. The next tier is split up into an onsite phase and a regional phase. The onsite phase will include first responders, corrections officers, high-risk individuals, teachers and staff and critical infrastructure. The regional phase will include childcare, employer-defined essential workers and high-risk individuals. The third phase will include the general public.

Debra Bradley, St. Joseph Health Director said when the H1N1 vaccine came out in 2009, the St. Joseph Health Department was sent all the vaccines and then passed it on to providers around town. She said if the county gets 50,000 doses, her office probably would have to set up multiple pods around town, use partner clinics and set up drive-thru vaccine locations.

“It just kind of really depends on how it really plays out,” Bradley said. “We are going to begin having the discussions on what it could look like.”

Bradley said the state will handle the first tier by distributing the vaccine, and the local health department will participate with helping as it becomes more open to the public.

“As it works down more to the community response, we could then become involved and have to send it out to the providers,” Bradley said.

Dr. Francisco Aleman, a doctor at Northwest Health Services, said he still is taking a “wait-and-see” approach as there are multiple vaccines still in trials.

“Once that vaccine has been selected, we expect to be able to see some of that trial information so that we can get ourselves informed and inform our patients of how successful this vaccine can be in preventing COVID,” Aleman said.

In order to reach herd immunity with a vaccine, Bradley said 60% of individuals in the county would need to receive it. In Buchanan County, that would mean nearly 50,000 residents receiving the vaccine in two shots about a month apart, which Bradley said will present challenges.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, said development of a vaccine is working at a record pace and and the opportunity of six different versions on phase three of trials gives the chance to make sure one works. He said that if the vaccine meets the criteria, people should be motivated to take it.

“I think if people understand that, then they’ll say ‘You know, yeah, let’s break the back of this epidemic and get vaccinated,” Hawley said.

Aleman said the number of people who get the COVID-19 vaccine would have to increase from the usual turnout of the flu vaccine.

“Last year, approximately 43% of the people received the flu vaccine, so if we carry that to the same level to the new COVID vaccine, about 40% to 50%, are gonna be vaccinated and we’re still going to reach a little bit higher for that herd immunity,” Aleman said.

Aleman added it is important that people go out and get their flu shot before the COVID-19 vaccination comes out.