COVID-19 vaccines are reaching St. Joseph senior care facilities.

Residents and staff at the Living Community of St. Joseph received their first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

The vaccination delivery was done through a joint partnership of Walgreens and CVS who have been authorized by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to vaccinate residents of all long-term care facilities within the state using the Moderna product.

Rosalie Shields, a resident at the Living Community, said she was nervous for this day, but stated the shot did not hurt and she did not have any side effects.

"It's just wonderful to think that I'm going to get to hug my grandsons and my son and my daughter. I just, you know, we've waited so long, and I have anticipated this day," Shields said.

Administrators at the Living Community said the majority of around 130 residents and staff received the vaccination Wednesday and will be receiving the second dose in 28 days.

"They are so excited, and we have had very few that have said they're not going to get it," Living Community Executive Director Robin Wilsey said. "Everyone is really excited, I think it gives us hope that we're maybe going to be coming out of this time that we've been in."

Several staff members said Wednesday was an exciting day they were looking forward to and the vaccine means they can take a step toward opening up to family members, as the doors to the facility have been closed to outside guests since March.

"Getting the vaccine is just another step for us and everybody. We want our normal back, we're ready to get our community opened back up," Julie Dack human resources director, said

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tweeted Wednesday saying Missouri has surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered. Last month, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams said he expected 339,000 vaccines to be done by the end of 2020, a goal the state has not reached.

Jen Ryan, a spokesperson for Abbey Woods Rehabilitation Center in St. Joseph, said residents and staff there will be receiving doses of the vaccine Thursday.