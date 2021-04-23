The St. Joseph Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday, May 4, at the Civic Arena.

A second-dose clinic will follow on Thursday, June 3, at the same location.

The vaccine is free for all. People should schedule an appointment at https://signup.com/go/tNdgirq or by calling the health department at 816-271-4636.

While COVID-19 vaccine is available at pharmacies in St. Joseph, the health department is offering the new opportunity for citizens to receive shots following the discontinuation of first-dose clinics through the Community Clinic at East Hills Shopping Center.

Health department officials said in a press release they are hopeful the response will be strong and warrant additional clinics into early September.

Clinic services at the City of St. Joseph Health Department will not be available on May 4 as staff will be off-site at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic. All other services will continue as normal.