There was no shortage of COVID-19 vaccine options available Thursday at Missouri Western.
Heart to Heart international, a group that has offered vaccination events throughout the Kansas City and St. Joseph Area, provided Moderna, Pfizer, the Pfizer pediatric vaccine, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at Remington Hall at Missouri Western.
Grace Schilling, community health coordinator with Heart to Heart International, said they had a variety of different ages getting the vaccine as well as people coming for the first dose, second dose, or booster dose.
“I’ve been surprised, it’s been a lot of first doses, especially in the last few weeks as the pediatric doses are more available, we are having a lot more families coming in getting first doses not just their kids, but also parents and grandparents who are seeing the effects of the vaccines,” Schilling said.
The event ran from noon to 6 p.m. and Schilling said there was steady traffic within the first hour especially.
Missouri Western Professor Paul Hindemith said he and his husband were getting the booster after getting the first two doses last spring. He said he was glad this convenient option was available to get their booster doses so they could travel overseas.
“It means we get to see some family who we haven’t seen in years, and we didn’t know when we would be able to see them again,” Hindemith said. “The fact that we were able to do these things with some caution that we didn’t even think we could be able to do again a couple of years ago, it’s really exciting.”
In Buchanan County, just under 40% of the population has initiated vaccination.
Heart to Heart will host another vaccination clinic on from noon to 6 p.m. March 24 at Missouri Western.
