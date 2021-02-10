A new phone line to help those without internet access get their COVID-19 vaccinations is seeing strong interest.

The St. Joseph COVID-19 vaccine call-in center has been up and running inside the Council Chamber at City Hall since Monday, booking more than 400 appointments for people on Mosaic Life Care's website so far.

Light-duty firefighters and police officers assist by answering phones and signing up people who are 65 and older or those who have a preexisting condition. The phone line is meant to be an option for people who are unable to sign up for the shots online at mymlc.com/vaccine.

When someone calls in, those working the phones will put the resident on a waiting list to be contacted to pick a time when more vaccines become available.

"I think what makes the system work is when I can have the same volunteers who have the capability to staff the calling center for me, it's much easier on my end, they know what to do, they know how to handle the calls, they can immediately get people registered," Mary Robertson, a spokeswoman for the city, said.

The call-in system was announced last Friday. It is one of two steps that have be taken to make the process of signing up for the vaccine easier. The first step was creating a virtual waiting queue. This allowed people to sign up for vaccines at any time, regardless of current supply. Once more vaccines become available, those on the waiting list are notified and have 24 hours to pick an appointment time. Before the queue, people had to wait for a sign-up link to go live each time more appointments were made available.

Robertson said she knew people who were in the older population were having difficulties signing up to receive the vaccine, and she said the fact that the demand has been high for the shots is encouraging.

"There's almost a sense of desperation, and the sense of relief when you answer the phone and they know that someone is going to get them registered for the vaccine, it's very rewarding. And again, the need is there," Robertson said.