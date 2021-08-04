As COVID-19 cases rise in low-vaccination areas, demand for COVID-19 testing is going up as well.
Joseph Goode, a spokesman for CVS, said the pharmacy retailer has been able to meet the demand with COVID-19 testing, even with increasing COVID numbers. The chain has 4,800 locations offering same-day result tests and also provides self-swab tests at locations that usually take one to two days to process.
Increased demand for testing is something which also is being seen at Urgent Care Express in St. Joseph, where staff are seeing about 80 patients a day looking to find out whether they have COVID. That number is lower than the center’s peak in September 2020, but with the growing demand, staff members are being conservative with the number of tests they use.
“There have been some testing requests from some events, such as paramedic companies that go out and do event medicine — you know they’ll provide medical support at events — and they wanted to be able to offer COVID test assets, but we couldn’t work with them ... because our supplies are not such that we can take the risk of depleting our testing capabilities at the clinic,” Urgent Care Express Owner Dr. Michael Shafe said.
Shafe said COVID-19 is a concern for everyone, including those who already are vaccinated, as many in the area haven’t received shots.
“The problem is that people are not getting out and taking advantage of a free, government-paid-for vaccine,” Shafe said.
Shafe said general rapid antigen testing does not show a specific variant, as that requires DNA sequencing.
News-Press NOW reached out to officials with Walgreens to ask about that chain’s testing capabilities but did not receive a response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.